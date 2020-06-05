Galarian Form Pokémon will remain in 7km Eggs in Pokémon Go

Niantic has confirmed that even after the Throwback Challenge 2020 Champion Special Research ends on June 8, Galarian Form Pokémon will remain available in 7km Eggs for all Pokémon Go players.

The generation eight Pokémon will join the Alolan Forms that are already present in the 7km Egg pool, with more to be added in the future.

The Throwback Challenge was the first time any Galarian Pokémon were available in Pokémon Go. But only the forms with other variations available in the game were added to the title. The same practice was used for Alolan Forms even though the Pokémon Go Pokédex hasn’t reached generations seven or eight yet.

Galarian Meowth, Galarian Darumaka, Galarian Zigzagoon, and Galarian Stunfisk are all going to be obtainable in 7km Eggs for the foreseeable future. This will be the only way to obtain Galarian Linoone, Obstagoon, Perrserker, and Galarian Darmanitan outside of any Special Research added in the future once the Throwback Challenge ends.

Alolan Rattata, Alolan Vulpix, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Diglett, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Geodude, and Alolan Grimer are the gen seven Pokémon also available in that same pool.

Further details about any other Galarian Forms or Special Research being carried over from the Throwback Challenge will be made available when the event ends on June 8.