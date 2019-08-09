You can get a free Mewtwo for Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! until Sept. 6

To celebrate the launch of the Pokémon Trading Card Game’s latest expansion, Unified Minds, The Pokémon Company is giving trainers the chance to download an exclusive Mewtwo until Sept. 6.

This Pokémon will only be available at certain retailers across the world, including Smyths Toy Stores in the U.K. and Germany, as well as PicWicToys in France.

The Mewtwo in question will be level 70 and have all of its Awakening Values (AVs) maxed out. It’ll know the moves Amnesia, Psychic, Teleport, and Recover.

To get this legendary Pokémon, you simply need to go to one of the stores mentioned above and ask for a serial code that you should be able to download onto your Nintendo Switch. This Mewtwo is only available for Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!, however.

You’ll be able to transfer it to Pokémon HOME, the new mobile Pokémon Bank service, when it goes live later this year. Then, you could transfer it to any other Pokémon game in the future, if you wish.