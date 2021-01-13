First Partner Pack collection will launch for Pokémon’s 25th anniversary

With the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise coming up in February, The Pokémon Company is teasing all kinds of announcements for new products.

The newest teaser today comes in the form of an anniversary-themed collection of TCG cards that will be released in the near future.

Gotta love that new booster pack feeling.



Hope your binders are ready for the special 25th anniversary-themed collections coming to the #PokemonTCG this year, Trainers! #Pokemon25 pic.twitter.com/CXRHCa02KE — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 13, 2021

This 25th-anniversary set will be called the First Partner Pack and will focus on special reprints of starter Pokémon cards. Each month, a new themed pack will be released, featuring three oversized cards from a specific region and two regular booster packs.

The cards look to feature the first printing of each starter Pokémon, meaning it’ll be the base set look for Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle, while Cyndaquil, Chikorita, and Totodile will have one of their artworks from Neo Genesis. All of them will also have a 25th-anniversary stamp on the card, too.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

Here are the dates for each of the First Partner Pack’s releases, including the binder that TPCI is going to offer first to put the special cards inside.

First Partner Collector’s Binder — Feb. 26

First Partner Pack (Galar) — March 5

First Partner Pack (Alola) — April 2

First Partner Pack (Kalos) — May 7

First Partner Pack (Unova) — June 4

First Partner Pack (Sinnoh) — July 9

First Partner Pack (Hoenn) — Aug. 6

First Partner Pack (Johto) — Sept. 3

First Partner Pack (Kanto) — Oct. 8

The binder and each subsequent pack will cost $9.99. If you purchase the First Partner Collector’s Binder, it comes with an oversized Pikachu promo card.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

It’s unclear what type of booster packs will be included with each collection, but more details will be revealed closer to the launch of the First Partner Pack on Feb. 26.