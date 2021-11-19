Many Pokémon in the Sinnoh region come in egg form, whether they’re earned from breeding Pokémon, as a gift from NPCs, or the Internet.

Eggs have been in Pokémon games for many generations and the way to hatch them is the exact same as it has always been. This isn’t a bad thing, as hatching eggs is extremely simple but it is still extremely time-consuming.

Fortunately, there are a few different tips that you can implement to speed things up and hatch your Pokémon Eggs much faster. Here is everything you need to know about hatching Pokémon fast in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Fastest way to hatch eggs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

There is no way to get around taking steps as a method to hatch eggs, but there are a few things that will speed this process up drastically.

The biggest thing you’ll want to do is get ahold of a Pokémon that boasts either Flame Body or Magma Armor. These two abilities on a Pokémon will speed up the egg hatching time by halving the number of steps required while they are in your party.

Pokémon that boast these two abilities include Ponyta and Magmar who can be caught with Flame Body as a hidden ability, along with Magcargo and Camerupt that can be found with Magma Armor naturally.

Once you’ve got one of these Pokémon in your party, simply head to Solaceon Town, where you’ll find the longest unobstructed straight path in the game. Simply run up and down this route until you’ve taken enough steps to hatch your Pokémon egg.