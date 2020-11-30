Everything new coming with the Season of Celebration in Pokémon Go

The first season in Pokémon Go will start tomorrow with the Season of Celebration event, Niantic announced. This new feature was previously announced two weeks ago, but Niantic has given more details about what’s going to change.

Trainers will notice several changes with the arrival of seasons and the Season of Celebration event. It will run from Dec. 1 to March 1, 2021 and will be different depending on which hemisphere you’re in.

In the Northern Hemisphere, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Seel, Lapras, Teddiursa, Winter Form Deerling, are some of the Pokémon that will spawn more often in the wild this season. Growlithe, Shuckle, Electrike, Burmy, Darumaka, and Summer Form Deerling will appear more often in the Southern Hemisphere.

During this first season, trainers will be able to participate in a series of in-game events celebrating different regions of the Pokémon world, including Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, and Kalos.

Different Pokémon will be hatching from eggs. Seel, Aron, and Elgyem will no longer hatch from eggs, while Growlithe and Wingull will be hatching from two-kilometer eggs and Baltoy and Ducklett will be hatching from five-kilometer eggs. Shinx will be hatching from the five-kilometer eggs you receive from Adventure Sync rewards instead of Ducklett.



Some Mega Evolutions are leaving the Mega Raids during December, too. Mega Charizard X, Mega Gengar, and Mega Abomasnow will be the only Pokémon appearing in Mega Raids during the month. Try to Mega Evolve your Charizard during the first half of December because Mega Charizard X will be more powerful.

New events on the way

Seasons are a part of the Go Beyond update, but Niantic is also scheduling events, such as the December Community Day and the Kalos Celebration event, to take place in December.

The December Community Day will happen on more than one day, on Dec. 12 and 13. It will feature different Pokémon from past Community Days between 2019 and 2020.

The Kalos Celebration event will take place from Dec. 2 to 8. Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region will be appearing in the wild, hatching from eggs, and appearing in raids for the first time. The event will also include an exclusive Field Research and Timed Research.

Niantic said it will add more winter and holiday-themed events in the near future. Trainers can also expect season-themed events specific to their hemisphere as the season changes every three months. Exclusive events will probably rotate between regions so everyone can participate.

