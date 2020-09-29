Eight different special Pikachu are going to be available for a limited time as part of a new promotion for Pokémon Sword and Shield and its newest DLC, The Crown Tundra.

Each Pikachu will be wearing a variant of Ash Ketchum’s iconic hat from the anime, spanning from the original series all the way to his current attire.

Game Freak will be distributing all eight of the Electric Mouse Pokémon via Mystery Gift codes that will work across all regions. The codes will be released one at a time, with the final Pikachu becoming available on Oct. 30.

Here are all of the dates and codes for each Cap Pikachu and the dates in which they’ll be available (updated as details become available).

Original Cap: Sept. 29 Code: P1KACHUGET

Hoenn Cap: Oct. 2 Code: TBD

Sinnoh Cap: Oct. 9 Code: TBD

Unova Cap: Oct. 16 Code: TBD

Kalos Cap: Oct. 18 Code: TBD

Alola Cap: Oct. 23 Code: TBD

World Cap: Oct. 30 Code: TBD



All you need to do to use the code is make sure you’re connected to the internet and open up your normal menu in Pokémon Sword or Shield. From there, you’ll select the Mystery Gift option and choose to “Get a Mystery Gift,” then select “Get with Code/Password.”

From there, simply enter your password and you should find a new Pikachu waiting in your PC or party once you re-enter the game. And as a bonus, this means you don’t need to transfer your Hat Pikachu from Pokémon Go over to Sword and Shield later this year when Pokémon HOME receives its Go compatibility update.

You can learn more about the limited-time distribution event by going to the official Pokémon website.