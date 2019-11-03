Eternatus and additional legendary information revealed in new Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks

After months of speculation and only a name to go by, the third big legendary for Pokémon Sword and Shield has leaked, revealing Eternatus in all of its menacing glory.

Along with that, more information about Zacian, and by extension Zamazenta, has also been shown, giving fans a decent idea for how the forms we saw in the reveal trailer will be achieved.





Starting with Eternatus, two different images show the rigid body of what is likely some other-worldly being taking on multiple shapes. One looks almost like a seahorse, but the other has it appear as if it is a UFO reaching down with a giant claw to grab something.

According to other sprite work, Eternatus might be capable of switching forms similar to that of Giratina, which will likely cause stat changes and potentially give it access to exclusive moves. The typing remains a mystery for now, but it sure does look like an impressive legendary Pokémon that will put up a good fight when you face it.

As many earlier leaks suggested, Eternatus is set to be the “final boss” of the game, perhaps in a similar style to how Ultra Necrozma was used in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. None of this has been confirmed and it won’t be fully revealed until everyone can play the games for themselves.

As for the legendary wolf Pokémon, it appears the ability to wield a sword and produce a shield are forms rather than something the Pokémon just has built into their designs.

According to the leaked Pokédex entry for Zacian, it absorbs metal particles that will then allow it to transform and wield its legendary blade in battle. This should apply to Zamazenta’s shield too, which means an item or special condition will probably be required for the Pokémon to reach their full potential.

The leaks also revealed that both wolf Pokémon are regarded as legendary heroes throughout Galar and hold the Fairy-typing, but no further information has been shown.

All of this information is still speculation and has not been confirmed, Pokémon Sword and Shield release on Nov. 15 and that is when we will finally learn about the legendary clash between the wolves and Eternatus.