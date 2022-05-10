Espeon coming to Pokémon UNITE on May 16

The Psychic-type evolution of Eevee will be the 35th champion in the MOBA.

Espeon, a Psychic-type Pokémon from Generation II, will arrive on Pokémon UNITE’s Aeos Island on Monday, May 16 as a Ranged Attacker.

This Pokémon is one of Eevee’s final forms and will join Sylveon, another evolution of Eevee, which became a playable character in Pokémon UNITE in October 2021. Espeon is being conceived as an Attacker, which is generally a champion that inflicts a lot of damage from range but has way less HP than Defenders and Supporters.

This Ranged Attacker uses its psychic power to predict your victory! Espeon arrives in #PokemonUNITE on 5/16. pic.twitter.com/IJqUJBHhv6 — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) May 10, 2022

Espeon will be the 35th champion in Pokémon UNITE and the MOBA’s 11th Attacker alongside Cinderace, Cramorant, Decidueye, Duraludon, Gardevoir, Greninja, Alolan Ninetales, Pikachu, and Sylveon.

It’s unclear how much the game will charge for Espeon’s Unite License, but new champions have been costing 10,000 Aeos Coins at launch. There’s also a possibility that TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company make a special event for Espeon that will allow players to secure their Unite License in exchange for completing missions.

The developers of Pokémon UNITE will likely tease Espeon’s moveset over the course of the coming days, should they repeat the strategy that was used in the past. So far, there’s no official footage of Espeon, but notable data miner ElChicoEevee has already displayed Espeon on his YouTube channel.

Pokémon UNITE did not reveal whether the addition of Espeon to the game will also come with a round of balance changes to the other playable characters.