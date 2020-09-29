8 versions of Ash’s Pikachu will be available in Pokémon Sword and Shield

As part of Pokémon Sword and Shield’s next expansion, The Crown Tundra, special variants of Pikachu will be available for players to encounter in the game, The Pokémon Company announced today.

These Pikachu will be wearing eight different versions of Ash’s hat from the anime, ranging from his classic Kanto look to the newest styles.

All of these unique Electric-types will be distributed through Mystery Gift passwords, with the first one already available.

All you need to do to use the code is make sure you’re connected to the internet and open up your normal menu in Pokémon Sword or Shield. From there, you’ll select the Mystery Gift option and choose to “Get a Mystery Gift,” then select “Get with Code/Password.”

The password for the first variant of Ash’s Pikachu is P1KACHUGET.

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Once you enter that code, you should find a new Pikachu waiting in your PC once you re-enter the game.

You can learn more about the limited-time distribution event by going to the official Pokémon website.