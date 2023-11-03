Easiest way to beat Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raids have made their way to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region, and the Fire/Ghost Starter will put up a good fight and give you a challenge if you aren’t prepared for the battle.

For this Tera Raid battle, Hisuian Typhlosion has the Fire Tera Type, meaning it’ll be doing a ton of damage with its Flamethrower against any Pokémon that doesn’t resist or have immunity to Fire-type attacks. That’s why it’s important to choose your counter wisely and have a solid game plan to take the Legends: Arceus Starter down.

Here’s an easy way to clear the Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid in Scarlet and Violet.

How to easily beat Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Hisuian Typhlosion is one of the more annoying Tera Raid bosses, but Hisuian Arcanine can easily counter anything the Fire/Ghost Starter throws at it. The Fire/Rock Pokémon from Hisui is perfect to bring to this raid because of its Flash Fire ability, move pool, and Rock typing. This build, for example, has everything you need to counter Hisuian Typhlosion’s tricks.

Tera Type Held Item Ability Nature Moveset EVs Rock Shell Bell Flash Fire Adamant Tera Blast

Snarl

Howl

Sandstorm 252 Sp. Defense

252 Attack

4 HP

Hisuian Typhlosion’s main strategy is to burn your Pokémon with Will-o-Wisp to double the damage of its signature move, Infernal Parade. In other words, you’ll want to avoid being burned at all costs. That’s where Hisuian Arcanine comes in.

With the Flash Fire ability, Hisuian Arcanine will be immune to Will-o-Wisp and Flamethrower even after it Terastallizes to the Rock Tera Type. Infernal Parade won’t be doing much damage without the burn, either. That will force Hisuian Typhlosion to rely on inaccurate Focus Blasts to hit your dog. Yes, Focus Blast is super-effective against Hisuian Arcanine, but it should occasionally miss with its 70-percent accuracy.

Hisuian Typhlosion also likes to set up the sun with Sunny Day. To shut this down and boost Hisuian Arcanine’s Special Defense, change the weather with Sandstorm. Combine this with two or three Snarls to reduce any damage you take from Focus Blast.

From there, you just need to strengthen your Hisuian Arcanine and allies with Howl. After three or four Howls, Terastallize your dog to the Rock Tera Type and spam Tera Blast (or Stone Edge if you’re feeling lucky).