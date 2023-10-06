Easiest way to beat Unrivaled Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Unrivaled Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid event is officially live in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and this may or may not be one of the more frustrating seven-star raids to beat so far, if you aren’t prepared.

Hisuian Decidueye is a Grass/Fighting-type Pokémon by nature, but this one comes with the Grass Tera Type, meaning its Grass attacks will be hitting extra hard. On top of that, this raid boss is all about stat boosts, stat drops, crits, and flinches with moves like Bulk Up, Swords Dance, and its signature move, Triple Arrows.

To beat this raid, you’ll not only need a Pokémon to counteract the stat drops but also one that can take multiple hits from this owl. Luckily, there’s a Pokémon that checks those boxes to help you clear this Tera Raid in no time.

How to easily beat Unrivaled Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you plan on soloing the Unrivaled Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid, one of the most reliable Pokémon to bring is Corviknight. The Flying/Steel raven is a pretty good Pokémon to bring to Tera Raids in general, but it’s exceptionally strong against Hisuian Decidueye thanks to its typing, bulk, and most importantly, its Mirror Armor ability.

This reliable raven is great for Tera Raids. Image via Game Freak

Mirror Armor is Corviknight’s Hidden Ability, which bounces stat drops back to the opponent. Since Hisuian Decidueye has a tendency to lower your Pokémon’s Defense stat with Triple Arrows, Mirror Armor will not only protect Corviknight from the stat drop but also lower the owl’s Defense instead.

In this way, Decidueye will accidentally be helping you deal more physical damage.

In addition to Decidueye’s lowered Defense, you’ll also want to prevent it from setting up with Swords Dance and Bulk Up. To do this, add Taunt to Corviknight’s moveset so Decidueye fails to set up. You may have to use Taunt a couple of times throughout the battle since it only lasts three turns.

With Decidueye weaker than it’d like to be, beef up your Corviknight with Bulk Up to raise its Attack and Defense by one stage each. Aim to set up with at least two Bulk Ups. From there, start attacking the owl for super-effective damage with Drill Peck. After several turns of Drill Peck, you’ll be able to Terastallize your Corviknight to the Flying Tera Type.

If you’re able to reach the Terastallization point, the rest should be a breeze. Decidueye should be dealing little damage to Corviknight, while your raven should be taking chunks out of that massive HP bar. If Corviknight is holding the Shell Bell, it’ll automatically heal itself after each attack so it shouldn’t faint.

So if you’ve been struggling to clear the Unrivaled Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid, try out this Corviknight strategy with the build below.

Tera Type Nature Ability Held Item Moveset EVs Flying Adamant Mirror Armor Shell Bell Drill Peck

Taunt

Bulk Up

Roost 252 HP

252 Attack

4 Defense

Unfortunately, this raid may come down to luck, since Hisuian Decidueye’s Triple Arrows has three annoying effects—high crit chance, Defense drops, and flinch potential—all triggered by RNG. Just keep trying or consider working with other players to take down this pesky owl.

