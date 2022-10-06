Dratini returns to the Pokémon Go Community Day spotlight next month

Community Day Classic is back, with the second-to-last regular Community Day of 2022 set to feature Dratini and tons of bonuses for Pokémon Go players.

This will be another chance for players to catch as many Dratini as possible while it is spawning more frequently from 2pm to 5pm local time on Nov. 5—with increased Shiny odds available for Pokémon’s first Dragon-type.

This will be the first of two different Community Day events in November, with the second happening just a week later on Nov. 12. That will be the final standard Community Day of 2022 heading into December, where Niantic tends to put on a big show to close out the year.

All Pokémon Go Community Day Classic: Dratini bonuses

In addition to the increased spawn rates, evolving a Dratini or Dragonair fully into Dragonite from 2pm to 7pm local time on Nov. 5 will result in the Dragonite learning the Charged Attack Draco Meteor. This is a powerful move for gyms, raids, and trainer battles, so picking it up while it is easy to do will serve you well.

As always, players can purchase a $1 ticket from the in-game shop to access a Special Research story for additional rewards—this one being Special Research story: Dratini Community Day Classic. There is also an option to gift tickets to friends.

Throughout the event, players will earn triple Catch Stardust and earn additional surprises by taking Snapshots. Any Lure Modules or Incense activated during the event will last for three hours, too.

Because this is a Community Day Classic, you won’t see bonus raids or any of the fancy stuff that Niantic typically runs out during regular Community Day events. But you won’t have to wait long before the next one since the main Community Day for November will be on Nov. 12.