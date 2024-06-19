Don’t expect Z-Moves or Gigantamax in Pokémon Go anytime soon

When bringing gameplay mechanics from the core RPG Pokémon series like Gigantamax and Z-Moves to Pokémon Go, it can be tricky to recreate those experiences on a mobile phone, meaning players will have to wait for them to arrive.

Both those examples are popular mechanics from different generations of titles and are right up there with things like Mega Evolution, which does exist in the mobile title.

No giant Pikachu anytime soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Recently, Niantic has been teasing the possibility of Gigantamax Pokémon eventually coming to Pokémon Go in an interview with Eurogamer, but when Dot Esports asked about Z-Moves and Gigantamax in Pokémon Go at Go Fest Madrid on June 14, Steranka was more candid on the mechanic’s inclusion.

“We have nothing specific to announce at this time on that on that front.” Steranka told Dot Esports. “But what I will share is, you know, it kind of everything tends to come full circle in the Pokemon universe. We take lots of inspiration from the main series games and many of the things that we build in Pokemon Go.”

Not exactly the answer trainers might be after, but nothing out of the question either. Having talked to Steranka many times, he’s been clear that these mechanics will only come to the game if they can find a way to make sense on mobile devices.

Of course, in typical Sterenka fashion, he couldn’t help but leave me with one final teaser, saying there’s “nothing specific to announce that at this time, but we’re always inspired by what the Pokemon Company and Game Freak creates” and that the team wants to “come up with things that are unique and fun and only possible in a game like Pokemon Go.”

So, not denying the possibility they could show up eventually. Before that, though, we’ll need Galar Pokémon to be added, and hopefully, that’s next up.

