Does Cyclizar have an evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

A brand new Pokémon game is upon us in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with new mysteries and Pokémon to find.

One of these mysteries comes in the form of Cyclizar, a new Pokémon that has a striking resemblance to the two box legendary Pokémon Miraidon and Koraidon. Cyclizar are found all around the world and are used as a bike by most of the students to travel the area.

This has led a lot of people to speculate if Cyclizar has an evolution or a secret way to evolve into other Pokémon. The answer though might be disappointing and fall into spoiler territory though for those asking the question.

Can Cyclizar evolve?

Spoilers ahead, so only read on if you don’t care about anything story related to do with the games.

Confusion on if Cyclizar can evolve likely comes from the various references that Miraidon and Koraidon are made to them throughout the story. Cyclizar can’t evolve into either of the two Pokémon because they are in fact different versions of Cyclizar altogether.

Koraidon and Miraidon are paradox versions of Cyclizar from the past and future respectively. That just makes them alternative forms of the Pokémon and not evolutions.

So in short, once again, Cyclizar cannot evolve so don’t worry about it.