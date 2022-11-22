Ditto appears as any Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet… including itself

The copycat Pokémon is just trying his best.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest adventure from the series, bringing back some of the many Pokémon that players have come to love.

One of these is Ditto, the shapeshifting species known for impersonating any other Pokémon or person to get up to mischief. Ditto makes a return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, impersonating any Pokémon including itself.

In a recent YouTube video posted by LuckyPunch, you can see the trainer coming upon a Ditto out in the open world. While this is normal, the Ditto usually takes on the form of another Pokémon instead of itself.

However, it appears a glitch makes Ditto appear in the world as itself.

While it’s likely not on purpose, it’s funny to imagine the Ditto thinks it’s actually hiding because it transformed without noticing it looks the exact same.

It’s even funnier when the reveal animations happen like it’s going to be anything other than the exact same Ditto you just ran into.

If you’re specifically looking for a Ditto, consider checking in the West Province of Area Two, as that’s where they’ll spawn. This can be challenging because it can make itself look like a bunch of other Pokémon in the game. Some have reported many Ditto has been found near the tower next to Porto Marinada.

While this glitch is funny, it will make it a bit easier for some trainers who trigger it to find the Pokémon and complete their Pokédex. In the meantime, keep challenging Pokémon all across the world and you’ll eventually find the trickster.