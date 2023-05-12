Be careful when deleting Niantic games, because you might delete your Pokémon Go account

Keep an eye out on what you’re deleting if you’re dealing with Niantic games as you might have just deleted your Pokémon Go account without realizing it.

A Twitter user reported this issue on May 11 when they deleted their Peridot account, a new game from Niantic. Unexpectedly, the deletion of their Peridot account also resulted in the deletion of their Pokémon Go account as well.

A Reddit thread was created talking about this over at r/pokemongo where Redittors theorized as to why it happened.

One Redittor commented that they almost made the same mistake when they tried deleting their Peridot account. They were sent an email to confirm the deletion but it mentioned that going forward with it will also mean that their email address can no longer be used with Niantic. This ultimately stopped them from proceeding.

I guess trying to delete account for @playperidot … it also deleted my Pogo account. @NianticHelp please help with this. I tried reaching out through the website and just get automatic replies pic.twitter.com/sUJuXbD2PB — Crystal (@Misipeka619_) May 11, 2023

This can get confusing as the in-game prompt allegedly reads that you’re deleting your Peridot account and not your Niantic account—this will only be clarified when you receive the email. It’s no surprise that Niantic accounts are linked with each of their games as this is an easy way for them to access player data, but it seems shortsighted to not let players delete individual game accounts.

The Twitter post has also garnered attention. People are replying, sympathizing with the player and raising awareness for them in hopes that it might serve as a warning to others. Fortunately, an update from the Twitter user has confirmed that they’ve successfully recovered their account.

No problem. Use it as warning now. Was able to recover my account 👐 — Crystal (@Misipeka619_) May 11, 2023

While they’ve been lucky to be able to recover their account, some might not be. Because of this, make sure that you’re reading everything being presented to you when it comes to deleting accounts and even creating ones on new services.

