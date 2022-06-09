Deino to appear in Pokémon Go June Community Day, along with new bonuses

The first Pokémon Go Community Day for the Season of Go has officially been revealed, with the Irate Pokémon Deino taking the spotlight for once.

From 11am to 2pm local time on June 25, Deino will be appearing more frequently in the wild as players try and capture as many of the Unovan Dragon/Dark-type as possible. If you are lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Deino, too.

During this period, players who manage to evolve Deino fully into a Hydreigon will gain access to the event-exclusive Charged Attack Brutal Swing. This will take some time since going from Zweilous to Hydreigon alone requires 100 Deino Candy.

Niantic is slightly expanding the offerings for this Community Day as well, adding group bonuses where catching enough Pokémon at a PokéStop with an active Lure Module could attract Zweilous to appear. Here is a full list of additional event bonuses that will be live:

25 percent egg hatch distance for eggs in incubators.

Double catch Candy.

Double the chance to receive Deino Candy XL from catching Deino.

Incense and Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

One additional special trade can be made during the event and up to five hours afterward.

Trades made during the event and up to five hours afterward will require 50 percent less Stardust.

But even with those bonuses, players are skeptical of another new change. Niantic is implementing unique four-star raid battles that will run after the three-hour Community Day ends.

Following the event, Zweilous will be appearing in four-star raids, and successfully clearing one will result in Deino appearing more frequently within a 300-meter radius around the gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes—with the Community Day Shiny encounter odds, too. But the kicker is that these can only be accessed with Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes, not remotely.

This has Zweilous raids for the hours following Community Day.



You CANNOT Remote Raid these Zweilous raids.



So the removal/hindering of Remote Raids begins https://t.co/tirlyHEUDC — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) June 9, 2022

This makes sense when you take into account the full context of the new feature, but not being able to use Remote Raid Passes in any capacity has fans nervous that Niantic might be contemplating further changes to limit or even remove the mechanic at some point in the near future. No indication about further changes has been detailed, so for now, it is just speculation.

Just like with every Community Day event, a $1 ticket will be available to unlock the event-exclusive Special Research story—Field Notes: Deino. The Deino Hat avatar item will also be available in the in-game shop for 150 PokéCoins.