Dark Phantasma Pokémon OCG set reveals Hisuian Zoroark, Hisuian Goodra, and Radiant Gardevoir

The Pokémon Company has officially revealed the next Pokémon OCG set, Dark Phantasma, which features Hisuian Zoroark and will release on May 13 in Japan.

In total Dark Phantasma will feature 71 normal cards, not including Secret Rares. This will feed into the card list for the Lost Origin TCG set that will release in the West on Aug. 26.

Only a handful of cards were revealed, along with the first set of packaging for the Dark Phantasma packs. However, along with our first look at Hisuian Zoroarck V and VSTAR, we also have confirmation that Radiant Pokémon are returning in this set too.

Radiant Pokémon were introduced in Astral Radiance as Basic Pokémon with strong moves and abilities, which players can only have one copy of in their deck. Radiant Gardevoir is currently the only new addition to the Shiny Pokémon variant, but it continues that trend with an ability that reduces damage dealt to all of your Pokémon.

Hisuian Goodra will also be featured in Dark Phantasma with a V and VSTAR card, so we will likely see several other Pokémon from the Hisui region appearing as more details about the set are revealed. Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark will have a secondary line of Basic cards along with the Hisuian Zoroark V and VSTAR cards, and Ghastly, Haunter, and Gengar will also appear in the set.

A few Trainer cards were also shown off, including Arezu, Iscan, and Lake Acuity. We should start seeing more cards for Dark Phantasma over the next several weeks leading into the set’s launch.