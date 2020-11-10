Dada Zarude form will reportedly be distributed to Pokémon Sword and Shield in Japan

The new Pokémon movie Koko will reportedly bring a new form of Zarude to Pokémon Sword and Shield. Japanese fans who go watch the movie in theaters will receive a Dada Zarude, according to Serebii.

Zarude is a Dark and Grass-type mythical Pokémon and will be featured in the movie alongside Celebi. These Pokémon were already distributed to those who pre-ordered tickets to the movie back in April and June.

The movie Koko is scheduled to launch next month on Dec. 25, so more information should become available in the future. The Dada Zarude will reportedly have a Celebi cape, though.

In Pokémon Sword and Shield, Zarude gets an exclusive move called Jungle Healing after it reaches level 90. It’s a Grass-type status move that heals its user and the Pokémon around him, curing them of any status problems.

You won’t find Zarude through normal gameplay, however. Trainers outside of Japan will have to wait for the Pokémon to be distributed to other regions of the world.

This type of distribution is usually open to other countries later, but it didn’t happen with this year’s normal Zarude and Celebi.