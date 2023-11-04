Clod or Quag? Pokémon fans are still debating which ‘sire has the most powerful reign

Did you know these two Pokémon have a huge cult following?

Nearly a year after Paldean Wooper and its evolution Clodsire made their debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, fans are still debating which regional variant of the Wooper evolution line is the best.

The original Wooper evolution, Quagsire, has been a favorite of a select group of Pokémon fans since coming to the game in Generation Two, garnering its own cult following not necessarily for its competitive ability in the game but rather for its cute and simplistic design.

Yet, now that Quagsire has a companion in Clodsire—the Poison-typed version of the Pokémon based the Paldea region—some fans have turned on their original blue friend in favor of a more spiky, toxic companion.

A Clodsire swimming in the water of Paldea. Image via The Pokémon Company

In regards to the “two sires,” aka Quagsire and Clodsire, one Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players posed the be-all, end-all question to the community this week: “Which side you on?”

The majority of responders were unable to make a conclusive decision in the now-removed Reddit thread, instead insisting both Pokémon have their place and deserve love. “There is literally no option. There is no conflict,” one Pokémon trainer commented. “It is the sires as one. None more powerful. Keeping one another in balance. Applaud the Clod, acquire the Sire.”

Since the introduction of Paldean Wooper in 2022, the longstanding Quagsire fandom has appreciated and accepted the new poisonous addition to the family. There has never truly been a point of contention between the two Pokémon species or their fans.

Many Japanese Twitter accounts that have been posting renditions of Quagsire art for years happily embraced Clodsire into the family via their art, with one such post displaying the pair cohabitating with glee.

Artist Porter, who has owned their own Etsy shop specializing in Quagsire creations since 2020, quickly embraced Clodsire into their own work. “I obviously fell in love with Clodsire very quickly and rushed to start production on an enamel pin of him right away,” Porter told Dot Esports.

“I love Quagsire and Clodsire kind of being like a pair. Even in some official promos, they’ve paired Quagsire and Clodsire together as friends, and it was my whole intention behind my own promo I did in April 2023—Muddy Buddies!”

The Muddy Buddies are LIVE!! pic.twitter.com/tTSAwUab8I — Porter 💙💜 (@PorterIllust) May 3, 2023

Aside from the artistic ventures of Quagsire fans, back in the VCG world the Pokémon has been less of a hit. Even though Quagsire has long been used practically in Pokémon games as a defensive shield, with the addition of Clodsire into the universe the Pokémon has seen an upsurge in its usage in both casual and competitive play—so much so that the latest Pokémon Go Community Day featured both Paldean Wooper and Clodsire.

With Clodsire now being a viable option, all four Pokémon—Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, and Clodsire—are gaining new fans every day. Takara Tomy, a Japanese toy company, announced this week that a new 35-inch Clodsire plush, complete with two Paldean Wooper companions, will be released in April of next year.

Clodsire fans are in for a BIG treat! Literally! Takara Tomy has revealed a 35" yawning Clodsire plushie that comes with two sleepy Paldean Wooper! 🥱More pictures in the thread below👇 pic.twitter.com/U6IrSGBWmQ — PokéJungle: Pokémon Game & Merch News (@pokejungle) November 2, 2023

The original Pokémon Center Comfy Cuddlers line of plush is also bringing back Quagsire and introducing a Clodsire into the lineup first coming for Japan. The Quagsire plush was sold in the United States Pokémon Center several years ago upon its original release, but both will be limited edition, so Clodsire and Quagsire fans should act soon should the plushes be available worldwide.

Overall, it’s clear that most longtime Quagsire enjoyers have had absolutely no problem embracing Clodsire into the family. There is no Game of Thrones happening between these two royal Pokémon!