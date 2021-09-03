Cleaning-themed Max Raid Battle Event begins in Pokémon Sword and Shield

A new Wild Area event for Pokémon Sword and Shield is here, and it’s themed around Pokémon who represent cleaning.

The event has begun and will continue up until midnight on Sunday. There is plenty of Pokémon to find within the raids. The star of the event is the opportunity to catch a shiny Cinccino.

Here are all the Pokémon you’ll encounter in their respective rank of raid.

One-star raids

Cinccino

Swablu

Mow Rotom

Wimpod

Two-Star Raids

Cinccino

Swablu

Mow Rotom

Wimpod

Three-Star Raids

Cinccino

Altaria

Mow Rotom

Wimpod

Four-Star Raids

Cinccino

Altaria

Mow Rotom

Wimpod

Five-Star Raids

Shiny Cinccino

Cinccino

Altaria

Mow Rotom

Wimpod

There won’t be any event-specific items to score during this weekend’s event but there are still TMs, Berries, and other raid battle goodies up for grabs to those who participate.

If you’re looking to add another shiny to your collection or just participate in the raid-based action available in Pokémon Sword and Shield, then don’t miss out on your chance to do so this weekend.