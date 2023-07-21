Can Zygarde be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Zygarde is officially making its Pokémon Go debut during the Blaze New Trails event. As many fans know, getting ahold of this Legendary creature won’t be easy, Shiny or not.

Introduced in Gen VI, Zygarde is one of the most complex Pokémon in the franchise with its cells, multiple forms, and Legendary status. Its three different forms—50 percent, 10 percent, and Complete Forme—already sets it apart from the rest of the Pokémon pack, but its Shiny variant is also quite eye-catching.

If you’ve been eagerly waiting to get your hands on a Shiny Zygarde in Pokémon Go, here’s everything you need to know.

Can you catch Shiny Zygarde in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, Zygarde’s Shiny isn’t available in Pokémon Go yet. This is often the case with newly released Pokémon where the Shiny variant will be released at a later date.

When it does become available, Pokémon fans will most certainly be on the hunt because the color combination is too good to pass up. In contrast to Zygarde’s usual black and green body, Shiny Zygarde is white and teal green. This goes for each of the Legendary Pokémon’s three forms, and all of them look great.

While fans wait for the Shiny to drop, they can pass the time by working toward collecting Zygarde Cells to change the Legendary’s form. That may take a while, but it’ll be worth it if you can eventually transform it into its powerful Complete Forme.

