To say the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been one of the worst game releases Pokémon fans have seen would be an understatement. The game is ridden with bugs, FPS drops, and other similar performance issues with no plans from Nintendo to fix the game in the near future. Desperate since their game won’t get fixed, players are at least looking to get their money back, and Nintendo is reportedly refunding the digital version of the game.

The Pokémon community on Reddit has been swarmed with constructive complaints and suggestions on how to fix the game. Unfortunately, Nintendo isn’t responding to any of this. As a result, players have been demanding refunds for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

According to a post from the Pokémon subreddit, Nintendo isn’t refusing these appeals and the players are, in fact, getting refunds for this chaos of a game.

So, let’s see if you can request a digital refund for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet today and invest it in a game that would be more worthy of your time.

Can you request a digital refund for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The short answer is no, you can’t refund Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

According to Nintendo’s official rules, there’s no way you get a refund if you don’t like the game or if you mistakenly purchase the game. While it’s explicitly stated on the official website that you can’t get a refund if dislike the game, it seems like the community is finding a way to bypass this.

The only way you might, and we emphasize might get a refund for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is by visiting the Nintendo Customer Support page.

To get there, you’ll need to select Nintendo Switch, Downloads and Digital Content, Nintendo eShop, and Refunds. Then, you’ll need to start a chat with customer support and explain your case. Bear in mind there’s no guarantee your appeal will work, and that you’ll get your money back. Still, it’s worth a shot if you’re really unhappy with the game.

Although Nintendo normally doesn’t give refunds for reckless shopping, this might be a one-time expectation to apologize for the state of the game it was released in. As you attempt to get your refund for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, bear in mind Nintendo is currently dealing with heaps of refund requests and you might not actually be the lucky one to get your money back.