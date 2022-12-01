Can you get the Belly Drum TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Players are well settled into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and as more people finish the game, some have moved on to end-game content, which typically consists of finishing the Pokédex, hunting for Shinies, and getting their team ready for competitive play.

For those that like the competitive aspect of the game, getting the best Pokémon for their playstyle is the first step. The next step is getting the perfect moves that suit their Pokémon. Some of them can be taught by TM, but not all of them are. This is the case for Belly Drum, which is a fairly powerful move in Scarlet and Violet.

The move can be taught to some Pokémon using different methods, one of which is simply leveling a Pokémon up. Here are all of the Pokémon players can catch and level up to get the Belly Drum move.

Makuhita – Level 25

Hariyama – Level 26

Iron Hands – Level 84

The other way to teach the move is to give the Pokémon a Mirror Herb. Here are all of the Pokémon that can learn the move via the item.

Azurill

Slowpoke

Teddiursa

Skwovet

Eiscue

How to teach Belly Drum to Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Players will need a few things before they can teach the move to any of the Pokémon that learn the move through a Mirror Herb. They’ll also need one of the three Pokémon that have the move when they level up, a Mirror Herb, which costs a whopping 30,000 PokéDollars from the Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa. Lastly, you’ll need the Pokémon that can learn the move with the Mirror Herb.

To teach the move, attach the Mirror Herb to the Pokémon, then make sure there’s room for the move to be learned. Put the Mirror Herb Pokémon and the Belly Drum Pokémon in the party, alone. Go to a Picnic with those two Pokémon and wait a few minutes, then exit the Picnic.

After you’ve left the Picnic, head to the Pokémon screen and the Mirror Herb Pokémon should have the move Belly Drum.