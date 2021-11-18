Can you get Shaymin and Arceus in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will have every Pokémon up to 493, including many of the legendary Pokémon that were available in the original games, and others that weren’t. Some of the Pokémon from the original games were only available for a limited time, or not made available at all outside of cheats.

In BDSP, it seems that Legendaries Shaymin and Arceus are back, but some details are still up for debate at this stage.

Can you get Shaymin and Arceus?

Screengrab via Serebii

According to dataminers who unearthed the game’s files, both Arceus and Shaymin are within Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. But what it takes to encounter them is not yet clear.

Likely, these two legendary Pokémon will be distributed in their intended method from the original titles via Mystery Gift events. For Shaymin it ran for a limited time, but Arceus never received a event despite all the files being present in the original games

This meant the only way to get Arceus in the original games was to use cheats. It’s more likely that the event will finally be distributed with the release of these remakes. Still, there is no clear timeline for the Alpha Pokémon, though the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus in January 2022 could be an option.

Ultimately, with the two Pokémon being present in the game’s files, their introduction should come eventually, and fans will be able to add them to their collection at a later date.