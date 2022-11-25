Can you get Herba Mystica from the 5-Star Eevee Tera Raid event?

The Eevee Tera Raid event is currently happening in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, adding a bunch of time-limited raids with Eevee for players to fight against over the weekend.

The Eevee raids are available from one-star to five-star raids, which got a lot of people thinking—can you grind Herba Mystica from this?

Herba Mystica is one of the rarer items that is used for shiny hunting, and with Eevee being so easy to defeat even on the highest difficulty, players were hopeful that this would be a way to cut the grind and get a bunch of Herba Mystica over a shorter span of time.

The answer to that question, however, is a bit more disappointing.

Is Herba Mystica a Reward in the Eevee Tera Raid event?

In short, no, it’s not.

Herba Mystica is not given as an event reward, which is a shame because the Five-Star Eevee raids can be completed quickly with the right team. It would make getting things like Salty Herba Mystica much easier to obtain.

It seems like the drops for this event have been shifted to give items associated with Eevee instead of the usual rewards. In place of things like Ability Capsules and Ability Patch, players instead will get a lot of evolution Stones and Soothe Bells, which will help you evolve the Eevee into one of its many eeveelutions.

But there are still some good items to get from the event, such as XP Candy and Tera Shards, as well as a bunch of items such as Nuggets that can sell for a high price to get grinding some cash. So it’s not a total loss at all.