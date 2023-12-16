Can you find Carmine and Kieran after beating The Indigo Disk? – Answered

After being Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC and seeing the credits, two big fan-favorite characters suddenly disappear from the game despite being a massive part of the story.

These are Carmine and Kieran, two characters that you meet and see grow throughout both of the game’s DLC. While they appear until the very end, seem to disappear. So where are they?

Where are Kieran and Carmine in The Indigo Disk DLC?

After seeing the credits role, Kieran and Carmine will seemingly vanish from the game as a whole and can’t be found anywhere, no matter where you go. Even returning to The Teal Mask’s map won’t field any response.

It seems like this is intentional, with some eagle-eyed fans over on Reddit even finding certain NPCs discussing how the duo appears to have taken some time off school. This is likely to tie in with the future epilogue update that will include a new mythical Pokémon and is currently not part of the DLC.

So, for the time being, the simple answer is no. You can’t find them currently once you beat the game but it is likely that they will return in the future. After all, there have been datamines that show you are meant to receive trade Pokémon from the duo as well as other things in the future.

When this update and the epilogue will appear, however, hasn’t been announced or even officially confirmed yet. So, fingers crossed, we potentially hear something during Pokémon Day sometime in early 2024.