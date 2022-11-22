Can you check how many steps you’ve taken with a Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest RPG adventure that lets players loose in a world where they can befriend magical creatures.

The newest generation in the series has a lot of features that players have come to love but it’s also missing some that players enjoyed. One of these useful features is a pedometer telling you how far you’ve walked in-game.

Since there are Pokémon that require you to walk a certain distance with them before they evolve, a feature that would track footsteps would be useful.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to check how many steps you’ve taken with a Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

How to check how many steps you’ve taken with a Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately, there is no way to know how far you have walked with a Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. This has been a feature in previous games where the Pokétech would track the users’ steps, however, it’s not present for the students of the academy at Paldea.

This isn’t ideal because there’s a Pokémon called Pawmi that needs to be walked in the open world with the player in the “Let’s Go” mode. This is when you press the R key and send your lead Pokémon out into the world, walking alongside the player and battling other Pokémon passively around the open world.

The Pawmi Pokémon requires you walk around with it for 1000 steps in the world alongside the player.

Since you have no way of tracking this, it will really require a lot of guesswork and making sure that you’re getting the Pokémon out as often as you can. Once you’ve walked 1000 steps with it, you’ll need to level it up again to get a Pawmo.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not you can check how many steps you’ve taken with a Pokémon—Pawmi or otherwise—in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.