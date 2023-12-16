Can you catch Iron Leaves and Walking Wake in The Indigo Disk DLC? – Answered

With the release of The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a lot of players will be wondering if Iorh Leaves and Walking Wake will be making an appearance.

The paradox versions of Suicune and Virizion have only been available as time-limited raids after all, and with Paradox Entri, Raikou, Cobalion, and Terrakion making their first appearance, it would be nice for players who missed out on the raids beforehand to be able to get all three to complete the Paldea Pokédex in its entirety.

Sadly, however, we have some bad news.

How to find Iron Leaves and Walking Wake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Image via Game Freak

There is no way to catch Walking Wake or Iron Leaves in The Indigo Disk DLC, with the duo being tied just to the raids that appear infrequently throughout the game’s life cycle.

This is weird as the duo do exist as Pokédex entries 241 and 242 in the Blueberry Pokédex. But don’t count towards the Pokédex competition rewards as they exist in their entirety.

As such the only way to get them if you don’t have them already is to either wait for Game Freak to return the raids potentially in a future update, trade with players who already have caught them before, or wait for a potential giveaway events.

In the meantime, be sure to go about finding the Paradox Pokémon that were added in the DLC to tide you over until they eventually return. You might be waiting awhile, after all.