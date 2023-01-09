Can Swirlix be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

With the release of Kecleon in January 2023, Pokémon Go is one step closer to the mark of 800 species available in the game. So to keep things fresh and interesting for trainers, Niantic has a fair number of unique and repeating events that feature certain Pokémon. These events may bring new species, new Shiny forms, or just give some love to a few of them.

Swirlix is the featured Pokémon in an upcoming Spotlight Hour, meaning it will appear much more frequently in the wild for an hour. From 6pm to 7pm local time on Tuesday, Jan. 10, players get double Stardust for catching any species and a higher chance to find the Cotton Candy Pokémon.

But you might be wondering if any of those can be Shiny, which is good to know in advance to adjust your expectations.

Can Swirlix and Slurpuff be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

The good news for the Swirlix Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go is that you can get Swirlix as a Shiny. Released in the game in May 2021, it has been available as a Shiny since Aug. 5, 2022, with the start of Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo. Its evolution Slurpuff, the Meringue Pokémon, can also be Shiny, and it can only be obtained in the game by evolution, so you might want to stack some Candy.

Both the Cotton Candy Pokémon and the Meringue Pokémon are, in their regular colors, faithful to those descriptions, and similar to the standard Fairy-type color scheme: all in shades of white and light pink. As a Shiny, Swirlix swaps the white for a creamy beige and adds a few brown details, while Slurpuff goes full ice cream with chocolate sauce and a cherry on top.