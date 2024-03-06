Can Sprigatito be shiny in Pokemon Go?

Pokémon Go is delving deep into the Paldean era, which means a cluster of the region’s starter Grass-type Pokémon, Sprigatito, has begun to spawn in abundance week after week.

With so many Sprigatito spawning, is its shiny variant available to catch alongside the other Paldean starters? After all, once you have a Meowscarada with good stats in your party, there is little reason to catch more Sprigatito other than getting the candy needed to boost its CP.

So, does the shiny form exist at all?

Is Sprigatito shiny in Pokémon Go?

Bad news. Image via Niantic

It is currently impossible to get a shiny Sprigatito in Pokemon Go, with its shiny form likely still at least a year away, if not longer.

Equally, Fuecoco and Quaxly, the other starters from the Paldean region, cannot be shiny. If we go off the history of shiny starter Pokémon in Pokémon Go, these Pokémon will likely debut their shiny forms during a future Community Day experience.

When shiny Sprigatito eventually gets added, you will notice it instantly. Instead of green on the face, ears, and chest, a shiny Sprigatito has a teal or green/blueish color. Its eyes also change from red to purple.

Until then, focus on catching Sprigatito in its normal coloring. With so many spawning in 2024 so far, try to see if you can find one with perfect stats to pass the time ahead of the eventual release of its shiny form. Don’t expect a shiny Sprigatito in Pokémon Go until at least 2025 or beyond.