Some of the most creative Pokémon designs are accompanied by unique niches that, depending on which game in the series players are exploring, may or may not make these Pokémon complete game-changers.

Oranguru, the Sage Pokémon, is a Normal/Psychic-type Pokémon that was first found deep within the Alola region’s Lush Jungle in Pokémon Sun and Moon. It possesses incredible knowledge and tends to avoid interactions with others that do not meet its intelligence standards, though it has been known to assist those it finds injured near its habitat.

In the main series titles, Oranguru serves a unique niche due to its signature move, Instruct, which makes the target use the last move it used once more on the same turn. This is incredibly useful in double battles where it can allow its partner to use one of its strongest moves again without drawback, or it can turn the tides of battle with moves like Trick Room, Quash, and Heal Pulse.

In Pokémon Go, Oranguru isn’t capable of using any of these defensive and supportive moves, making it a lot less prioritized among players—especially over its counterpart, Passimian, who excels in its offensive prowess regardless of the game it appears in. Yet despite its lacking attack power, Oranguru’s rarity as a normal spawn makes it very valuable among those looking to complete their Pokédexes in the mobile title.

Can Oranguru be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

The 2023 iteration of Pokémon Go Fest is allowing players around the world to discover various treasures, among these being a handful of new Shiny Pokémon that have not yet been available for players to find. During the global portion of the event, which is set to take place on Aug. 26 and 27, not only will Oranguru spawn in one of the hourly-changing habitats, but its Shiny form will finally be made available.

Shiny Oranguru completely ditches the white fur that once covered the Pokémon. Instead, it now appears with a deep purplish pink. The pattern on its head and its cape are also blue instead of yellow, while the lead it holds is the same.

Oranguru will continue to be available in its Shiny form after Pokémon Go Fest ends, but its spawn rate will return to normal, making even finding the standard version of the Pokémon a tricky endeavor.

