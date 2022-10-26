Can Golett and Golurk be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

With each special event and holiday, some species and types are celebrated in Pokémon Go. And Halloween is the best time of the year for fans of Ghost-type Pokémon. They appear more frequently in the wild, hatch from special seven-kilometer Eggs, take over all levels of Raids, and even come as rewards for all types of research.

One such species is Golett, a Ground/Ghost dual-type from Unova who first appeared in Generation V of the main series games. The Automaton Pokémon, inspired by golems and ancient clay artifacts, evolves into Golurk, who also seems to draw inspiration from Japanese mecha.

For Halloween 2022, Golett is one of the species appearing more frequently in the wild and hatching from seven-kilometer Eggs. And if you’re looking to add it to your collection, you might be wondering if it’s possible to catch a Shiny one.

Can you catch Shiny Golett in Pokémon Go?

Image via The Pokemon Company

Originally added to the game with the first batch of Pokémon from Unova in September 2019, Golett is still not available as a Shiny in Pokémon Go as of October 2022. This also means its evolution Golurk can’t be Shiny in Pokémon Go either, though it is possible to obtain Golurk by other means than evolving, like defeating it in Raids.

Golett’s Shiny counterpart only slightly changes the Pokémon’s original shades. The light blue of its body stays the same, but the vivid blue gets darker and less bright. The warm yellow, present in its eyes and the swirl on the square belt-like accessory, gets colder, with hints of neon green. And the copper-brown bands take on a different shade of brown, one that looks like old gold instead of copper. Golurk’s colors are the same as its pre-evolution.