Can Eevee be shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battles?

Tera Raid Battles are new additions for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but fans who have played Sword and Shield will be familiar with the Raid Battle format. Notoriously in these games, Raid Battles featured higher shiny odds, so you may be wondering, can I score myself a shiny Eevee this weekend?

Shiny odds aren’t exactly how they were in Sword and Shield, but as many players have found out, these unique Pokémon can be found all over Paldea.

Before you go on the hunt through Raid Battles for your shiny Eevee, here is everything you need to know.

Can Eevee be shiny in Tera Raid Battles?

Image via The Pokemon Company

From what we know so far playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, yes, Eevee can be shiny when found in a Tera Raid Battle, however, the chances of this being the case are no different than if they are found in the wild.

This appears to be the case for Raid Battle Events too, as Nov. 25 kicked off the first in the game featuring Eevee and there were no shared notes regarding increased shiny odds. While finding a shiny might be a task, you still will face Eevee with unique Tera-types during this weekend-long event.

Of course, given it’s the first event in the game’s history, new information could come to light about Shiny odds in Tera Raid Battles, or perhaps in the future, they will be increased to celebrate events. For now, though, you’ll still need to put in the work if you want to come face-to-face with a shiny Pokémon in your game.