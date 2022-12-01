Can Charizard be shiny in Tera Raid Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Since the dawn of Pokémon Sword and Shield, fans have become privy to the concept of Raid Battles, which have carried over to the new Generation IX games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Instead of Dynamax being the main mechanic of these raids, Terrastalization now takes the spotlight, giving fans the fun and exciting Tera Raid Battle.

It was common for Gamefreak to increase the shiny odds for the Pokémon appearing in Raid Battles in the previous generation of games, so it only makes sense that the devs do the same with Scarlet and Violet, right?

With Charizard being introduced into the new games through its very own Raid Battle Event, fans will be aching to get themselves a shiny version of this beast. Here’s everything you need to know about Charizard’s shiny odds in Tera Raid Battles.

Can Charizard be shiny in Tera Raid Battles?

Image via The Pokemon Company

While there has been no official confirmation of this information from the devs themselves, you can very well come across a Shiny Charizard through its Raid Battle Event in the games. What you need to remember is that, unlike Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Raid Battles, there are no increased odds for Tera Raid Pokémon—such as Charizard—to be shiny.

We know this from the first Raid Battle Event that took place on Nov. 25, featuring Eevee, where the shiny odds seemed to be the same as wild Pokémon shiny odds, with no notes being shared on increased shiny odds either.

Another aspect of the Charizard’s Raid Battle Event that is confirmed is its Tera type, which will be Dragon, so make sure you’re bringing in your strongest Fairy and Water types to take on this fire-breathing menace and make it one of your own.