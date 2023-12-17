Pokémon Go is finally working through the process of adding new Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to the game, and the latest of these additions is Cetoddle.

Despite the current Pokémon Go season featuring mostly Hisui Pokémon, Cetitan is the perfect winter-themed addition and so it has bucked the trend and arrived just in time for the holidays.

The Ice-type Pokémon is now here, and players can find it in abundance during the Winter Holiday Event. Like all new Pokémon, players are looking to shiny hunt Cetoddle and its evolution Cetitan, but before investing the time, you’ll want to know if it’s possible as not all new Pokémon can be found in shiny form.

Can Cetoddle be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Image via The Pokémon Company

No, right now you cannot actually get a shiny version of Cetoddle or its evolution Cetitan in Pokémon Go. But that could change.

It’s not uncommon for new Pokémon Go additions to launch without a shiny variant, but down the line, most have seen theirs be added. That means don’t expect to be out hunting and find the mysterious grey Cetoddle roaming around.

The good news is during the Winter Holiday event, there are still plenty of other shiny Pokémon to capture so if you’re looking to scratch that rare itch then you’ve got plenty to choose from including unique versions of Pikachu and Eevee. When Cetoddle finally gets its shiny variant in Pokémon Go this article will be updated to reflect that.