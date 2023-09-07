Bugs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Mewtwo raid have players missing Sword and Shield

Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raids were already a slog, and bugs like this make them so much worse.

Mewtwo arrived in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Aug. 31. Players can challenge the iconic Pokémon in Tera Raid until Sept. 17, and it can be a surprisingly difficult fight, especially if you’re playing solo. But despite the epic spectacle of facing Mewtwo in battle, the game’s latest raid is rife with problems, and it’s making players miss Sword and Shield.

Redditors are lamenting over Scarlet and Violet’s clear lack of polish, as a player encountered a bug in Mewtwo’s Tera Raid that froze the battle for nearly 30 seconds on Sept. 6. Their Pokémon simply stood in place, repeating their idle animations, before Mewtwo finally snapped into action and used an ability.

Pokémon players already weren’t impressed by Scarlet and Violet’s Tera Raids, and bugs like this are further worsening the experience.

One unhappy player replied they “firmly believe the Sword/Shield raid system is better because of things like this.” Another agreed: “Legit the only thing the SV raids have over SwSh are the catch rates, I would 100% rather raid in SwSh than suffer through this laggy bullcrap.”

Above all, the general consensus in the Pokémon community is that Scarlet and Violet’s raids are half-baked and poorly implemented. Players complained that “many of the more difficult raids [are] very grueling and fun, especially online,” and that “the user experience in Tera Raids is awful.”

Pokémon players deserve better, and we agree: Other games offer online content without facing half as many issues, and Game Freak needs to step up its game if it wants to keep players engaged in Tera Raids for the long run.

