Zero to hero: Kamen Rider Grasshopper Pokémon shown in new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

One of the most anticipated early leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet earlier this year was the hint one of the new Bug-types would resemble the popular Japanese Kamen Rider series. And thanks to the torrent of leaks coming from early copies of the game that are in the wild, we got our first look more than week before the game releases.

Nymble is a slightly metallic-looking Pokémon that resembles a grasshopper and is fairly small. But once it evolves it embraces those metallic stylings, standing proud with spikes that look like they might extend alongside its legs to make serrated weapons.

Based on its design, the community is already making Chainsaw Man anime and Kamen Rider memes as it shoots up the list of Pokémon that fans are looking to add to their team while traveling Paldea for the first time.

With its looks, it will likely be a Bug/Steel-type and have stats in some way comparable to that of Scizor, although it will likely have a higher Speed stat. This also means it will be more durable than a typical Bug-type and provide it with great type coverage if this ends up being true.

For now, all of this information is based purely on leaked images and rumors, so we will have to wait until Scarlet and Violet fully release on Nov. 18 to see just if this little bug can go from zero to one like its design’s namesake.

