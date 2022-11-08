Quaxly final evolution leaks as we get closer to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s release

It has been a hectic day today as fans were greeted with a ton of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks ahead of the game’s release on Nov. 18.

Fuecoco and Sprigatito evolutions were leaked earlier in the day leaving Quaxly enthusiasts on the backburner as they waited to see what their water-type Pokémon will look like. Wait no longer! As they are finally here, but as with all other leaks, these should be taken with a pinch of salt until they are confirmed by Nintendo or The Pokémon Company.

The first evolution is Quaxwell, a longer more anthropomorphic duck Pokémon that honestly looks a little generic. There isn’t really much to describe it, as it essentially just looks like a taller Quaxly with darker blue around its head. It also sports a large tail in the same shade of blue and its feet have turned from a light cyan to yellow.

Its final evolution, however, looks like something out of an anime. It is called Quaquaval. It looks like its feathers have turned into its coat, with a dark blue body from top to webbed feet. It also seems to sprout what can only be described as a scarf made out of feathers behind its back. Seriously, we can’t stop thinking about Kamina from Gurren Lagann when we look at it.

More leaks are slowly starting to trickle out as well, with the whole Pokedex likely to be revealed by people that have gotten their hands on a physical copy over a week before release. Nintendo is not likely to let these images stay online for much longer though, with DMCAs likely already on their way to Twitter inboxes.