Pre-evolutions for Grafaia and Cetitan leak ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s release

Leak season is in full swing.

Image via The Pokémon Company

It’s leak season for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and a bunch of new Pokémon are being thrown out into the world.

The latest leaks to come from what appears to be an early retail copy in the wild are pre-evolutions for two Pokémon players were already aware of. Of course, as with all leaks, we should take them with a pinch of salt, but if what the images are and what seems to be believed, players will soon be able to get a couple of cuties on their rosters when the games officially launch on Nov. 18.

The first of these Pokémon is Shroodle, the pre-evolution of Grafaiai. It looks like a small Pokémon with a big head, large green eyes, and a little paintbrush headpiece. It looks almost like a mix between a baby Lemur and a Mole. It’s hard to see how this and Grafaiai are related at all, but that is the world we live in.

The other, Cetoddle, is a small whale Pokémon that looks adorable as heck. Imagine a big snowball face with a grin that screams innocence with a single tooth like a baby. It’s one of the best Pokémon we have seen in the leaks and is likely to be a huge fan favorite.

More will be coming soon.