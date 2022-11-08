Pre-evolutions for Grafaia and Cetitan leak ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s release

It’s leak season for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and a bunch of new Pokémon are being thrown out into the world.

The latest leaks to come from what appears to be an early retail copy in the wild are pre-evolutions for two Pokémon players were already aware of. Of course, as with all leaks, we should take them with a pinch of salt, but if what the images are and what seems to be believed, players will soon be able to get a couple of cuties on their rosters when the games officially launch on Nov. 18.

The first of these Pokémon is Shroodle, the pre-evolution of Grafaiai. It looks like a small Pokémon with a big head, large green eyes, and a little paintbrush headpiece. It looks almost like a mix between a baby Lemur and a Mole. It’s hard to see how this and Grafaiai are related at all, but that is the world we live in.

Cetoddle: Terra Whale Pokémon pic.twitter.com/dHr7apgmA7 — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 8, 2022

The other, Cetoddle, is a small whale Pokémon that looks adorable as heck. Imagine a big snowball face with a grin that screams innocence with a single tooth like a baby. It’s one of the best Pokémon we have seen in the leaks and is likely to be a huge fan favorite.

More will be coming soon.