Bloodmoon Ursaluna isn’t too thrilled after being caught in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC introduces the scariest-looking Pokémon in the franchise—Bloodmoon Ursaluna—and one player decided to take the bear on a cute little adventure around Paldea and Kitakami. The photos were hilarious, but poor Ursaluna wasn’t having a good time at all.

Aside from completing the main story of The Teal Mask, one of the last things you can do in the DLC is capture Bloodmoon Ursaluna. It might take a lot of work and time to complete Perrin’s Pokédex mission, but it’ll be worth it since the reward is the opportunity to capture Ursaluna’s new form.

After catching the scary bear, one player thought it would be fun to bring Bloodmoon Ursaluna on a field trip around Paldea and Kitakami for the sake of “integrating it into society.” They documented the experience in a series of hilarious photos in a Sept. 15 Reddit post.

In the photos, Bloodmoon Ursaluna is seen staring at a sandwich shop, posing behind an Applin cutout, standing in a flower bed with Combee, and more. The problem is that Bloodmoon Ursaluna looks so out of place. The bear not only looks like it came out of Five Nights at Freddy’s but also has a permanent grumpy face, making for some silly tourist photos.

“This has ‘husband being dragged into stores at a shopping mall’ energy,” one fan commented. Indeed, it looks as though this Ursaluna had to be dragged around all over the place and forced to take pictures.

Other players got a good laugh out of the picture of Ursaluna standing behind the Applin cutout in Apple Hills. Players can stick their faces through the cutout for a cute photo, but Ursaluna is a tad too big and scary for a photo with the tiny Applin.

At the same time, players pointed out how these funny photos were possible thanks to the huge quality-of-life update to the camera function. Prior to the DLC, you couldn’t really control the movement of your Pokémon, so it was quite difficult to capture the perfect photo without multiple attempts.

Now, you can actually make your Pokémon stay in place so they don’t accidentally ruin any more of your photos. It’s a huge win for players who enjoy taking photos of their precious Pokémon.

