Blaziken teased in Pokémon UNITE anniversary update while datamine reveals new details

Pokémon UNITE is set to celebrate its second anniversary on July 21 and the developers have already dropped the first teaser of the event. Considering the datamine reveals and leaks so far, players can expect a lot of new content heading their way during the upcoming celebrations/

The game went through an update at 11pm CT on July 17 and the new Version 1.11.1.2 brought in various additions and fixes to the game. The most notable change was the new login screen that put some weight to the leaks and datamined details circulating around online.

Let us first look at the new Pokémons teased on the login screen. The most obvious one is the fire Pokémon Blaziken that was leaked back on May 20 by ElChicoEevee on Twitter. On July 18, he also leaked that Blaziken will be introduced in the game on Sept. 14.

Pokémon UNITE Beta Leaks

Seems that Blaziken will have 2 UNITE Moves pic.twitter.com/I5HEhbNKia — Eevee (@ElChicoEevee) May 20, 2023

We also see Bellibot, Flamigo, and Tinkaton in the picture. There is a high chance that these Pokémon might be featured in the new battle mode known as Defense Panic Parade as per the datamined details. On July 13, the developers tweeted that this mode will also have a brand new map.

In the Defense Panic Parade mode players will have to defeat waves of Pokémons quickly and safeguard their base. According to Eevee’s leaks, this tower-defense-like game mode will have four difficulty levels—Casual (with five waves), Intermediate (with 10 waves), Expert (with 12 waves), and Extreme (with 15 waves).

Another prominent Pokémon in the frame is Mewtwo. The developers had already announced that it will join the fray on July 21 along with its mega-evolved form Mega Mewtwo X. The Mega Mewtwo Y license will be released in mid-August.

Mewtwo will be joining #PokemonUNITE with 2 unique UNITE licenses!



On July 21, Mega Mewtwo X will appear! Then in mid-August, Mega Mewtwo Y will join the fight. #UNITE2ndAnniversary pic.twitter.com/UmITOu3Hn0 — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) June 30, 2023

Looking at the login screen image and the holowear worn by some of the in-game Pokémons, there is a high chance that the upcoming 17th Battle Pass in Pokémon UNITE will be a pirate-themed one. This was also leaked on July 7 by Serebii.net on Twitter.

With the second-anniversary celebratory event kicking off in two days, the wait is not long. With New Pokémon, a new mode, and a new Battle Pass, there is a lot to look forward to here.

