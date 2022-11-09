Bisharp becomes a samurai with leaked Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

As we approach the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet next week more new species have begun surfacing online and one of the latest is a new evolution for one of Gen. V’s most unique Pokémon.

After appearing in all four generations since its launch, Bisharp is finally getting a cross-gen evolution to conclude its evolution line. These types of evolutions are often introduced to freshen up older Pokémon.

If you’re looking to avoid spoilers until you can finally get into the game yourself then be warned, we will be discussing the new evolution for Bisharp.

While we don’t have a name for this new evolution right now, an image believed to have been taken from the game shows Bisharp’s evo alongside both other Pokémon in the evolution chain. This new addition is substantially larger than Bisharp and boasts a distinct samurai-inspired armor.

Outside of the image, there are no details about the Pokémon’s name or type. For those who were fans of Bisharp in previous games, news of this addition should add to the excitement as we count down the days until Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launch.

As with all other leaks you may see on the internet, there is no way to verify these images until the games are available to the public so take what you see with a grain of salt until then.

Pre-orders are now live for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which will arrive in stores next Friday, Nov. 18. Expect to see more Pokémon leak in the days leading to this date.