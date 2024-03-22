Category:
Best Tapu Lele Raid counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

With the right setup this Legendary Pokémon won't feel so strong.
Tapu Lele, who reigns as one of Pokémon Go’s five-star Raid bosses, can be quite a challenging battle if you aren’t prepared. Still, it’s probably a Pokémon you’re going to want to add to your collection, especially to complete that Legendary-dex.

Fortunately, if you have the backup and can use the right combination of Pokémon, fighting Tapu Lele can be easy. Like all Pokémon, this Legendary creature has its weaknesses and can still be countered, and the best part is you’ve probably got the right Pokémon for this fight in your Pokémon Go collection already.

Tapu Lele weaknesses Pokémon Go

Tapu Lele Pokemon TCG art
You’ve got three options. Image via The Pokémon Company

You’ve got three key options to take down Tapu Lele in five-star Raids, and these are using the types that are most effective against it. The best Pokémon to use will have moves corresponding to the following:

  • Ghost
  • Poison
  • Steel

Tapu Lele counters in Pokémon Go

As one would expect, the strongest Pokémon of these types come in both Mega and Shadow varieties. Given Shadow Pokémon are easier to acquire than Mega Evolutions we’d suggest going for the Shadow Pokémon on this list, but any will be more than sufficient to take down Tapu Lele. Here are the five strongest, per Pokémon Go Hub’s data.

Pokémon Fast MoveCharge Move
Shadow MetagrossBullet PunchMeteor Mash
Mega GengarLickShadow Ball
Shadow GengarLickShadow Ball
Mega BanetteShadow ClawShadow Ball
Shadow CandelureHexShadow Ball

If you aren’t able to use a Pokémon in an altered state then don’t fret! There are plenty of great counters that are regular Pokémon. The good news is you don’t even need to seek out Legendary or Mythical Pokémon for this task; there are regular wild Pokémon that can do damage to Tapu Lele.

We suggest you use one of these five Pokémon for the Raid battle against Tapu Lele if you aren’t able to use the Mega and Shadow Pokémon above.

Pokémon Fast MoveCharge Move
MetagrossBullet PunchMeteor Mash
GholdengoHexShadow Ball
ChandelureHexShadow Ball
NihilegoPoison JabSludge Bomb
MelmetalThunder ShockDouble Iron Bash

With 10 options you should easily be able to set up your Raid team for success against Tapu Lele. In fact, you don’t even need to use these particular Pokémon; just make sure your companion is from one of the types that Tapu Lele is weak against.

