Best moveset for Sirfetch’d in Pokémon Go

As part of the crossover celebration for Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion, Sirfetch’d is finally available in Pokémon Go.

Galarian Farfetch’d has been in the game for a good while now, but prior to this event, it wasn’t able to evolve into Sirfetch’d.

Now as for how to best prep you Sirfetch’d for the Battle League, you should probably get used to playing on the defensive. It has a lot of options, but not all of them are great, especially since you will be relying almost exclusively on Counter as a Fast Move.

Here is every move Sirfetch’d has access to in Pokémon Go.

Fast Moves

Fury Cutter

Counter

Charge Moves

Night Slash

Leaf Blade

Close Combat

Brave Bird

Frustration/Return This is obtained through purifying a Shadow Sirfetch’d



Players are basically stuck between playing a more passive style or going all out with no regard for what happens after you unleash an attack when it comes to Sirfetch’d. For that no-barrier offensive approach, Counter and Brave Bird work well, and you can easily use Close Combat, Return, or Leaf Blade if you feel like you want different coverage.

Defensively, Counter is still your best bet, with Leaf Blade and Brave Bird at the top of the Charge Move list. You really can’t go wrong if you use Counter and just pick whatever Charge Move feels best with your lineup.