Best moveset for Shadow Pidgeot in Pokémon Go

What moves should you teach Shadow Pidgeot in Pokémon Go?
Published: Mar 28, 2024
Pidgeot in Pokemon Go
Image via Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

When it comes to using Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go, there are a few risks involved, and you want to be careful about which ones you use. Shadow Pidgeot is one of the better choices you could go with, but you want to teach it the best moveset.

A Pokémon’s stats might be fantastic, but it all comes down to what moves they can use. These are critical when using a Pokémon against other players or during raids in Pokémon Go. For Shadow Pidgeot, there are a few options you could go with, but there is a distinct choice above the rest that makes it a great Shadow Pokémon.

Best Shadow Pidgeot moveset in Pokémon Go

Pidgeys in Pokemon Go at a park
Face off against Team Rocket members to catch a Shadow Pidgey. Image via Niantic

When it comes to teaching Shadow Pidgeot the best moves, there are a lot of choices to narrow down. For the fast move, go with Wing Attack, and for the charged moves, go with Brave Bird and Aerial Ace. These are the best options when building a Shadow Pidgeot in Pokémon Go.

Shadow Pidgeot’s fast move, Wing Attack, should be expected by any Pokémon Go player who regularly uses the standard Pidgeot against other players. The other fast move choices include Air Slash, Gust, and Steel Wing. Unfortunately, Gust has gone down for several Flying-type Pokémon because of its changes over the past few years; Air Slash and Steel Wing can’t keep up with the damage and energy generation from Wing Attack. It’s a superior attack for every Flying-type Pokémon and a must-have for Shadow Pidgeot.

Next, Shadow Pidgeot has five charged moves to pick from in Pokémon Go. These are all the options you can potentially select for this Pokémon.

  • Aerial Ace
  • Air Cutter
  • Brave Bird
  • Feather Dance
  • Hurricane

Usually, you want to give Pidgeot Feather Dance to decrease an opponent’s attack stat. However, because Shadow Pidgeot is far more interested in unleashing damage, you want to focus on the moves with higher damage outputs. For anyone who wants to do the most damage, Brave Bird and Aerial Ace are the perfect choices for Shadow Pidgeot. Unfortunately, Hurricane and Air Cutter are not the best choices because they require so much energy to use, and Shadow Pidgeot can’t afford to wait to unleash these attacks.

Is Shadow Pidgeot good in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Shadow Pidgeot is a good choice in Pokémon Go. Like all Shadow Pokémon, Shadow Pidgeot receives a 20% increase in its attack power and a 20% decrease in its defense stat. While the defense loss can be challenging, it’s still a viable option and is on par with a standard Pidgeot. These two are nearly identical. When using them in Great League for Pokémon Go, throwing out a Shadow Pidgeot can give your team the damage boost it needs to overwhelm an opponent.

Be careful about using Shadow Pidgeot because its best moveset only gives it Flying-type moves. You also want to protect it against any Electric, Ice, or Rock-type moves, and its attacks are only super effective against Bug, Fighting, and Grass-type Pokémon. It’s too bad we can’t use Mega Pidgeot in these battles.

