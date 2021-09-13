Best moveset for Samurott in Pokémon Go

Samurott, a Water-type Pokémon from the Unova region, will be featured in Pokémon Go’s September Community Day on Sunday, Sept. 19, which will see its spawn rates increase, and if you’re lucky enough, you can also find its Shiny version.

Samurott is capturable in its initial form, Oshawott, and needs 25 candy to evolve into a Dewott. You’ll need an additional 100 candy to evolve Dewott into Samurott and get the event-exclusive move Hydro Cannon.

The Formidable Pokémon is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves and is resistant to Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water attacks. Samurott has a max CP of 2,826 at level 40, with 216 attack, 157 defense, and 216 stamina. Due to its high attack stats, the Pokémon will be good at attacking specific opponents like Fire types. But it doesn’t have the defensive stats to last for long in a battle, so ideally, you don’t want to force Samurott into mismatches or use it against Pokémon that can deal a lot of damage quickly.

Here are the moves Samurott can learn in Pokémon Go:

Fast attacks

Fury Cutter

Waterfall

Charge attacks

Blizzard

Hydro Pump

Megahorn

Razor shell (during/after the September Community day)

Given that Samurott isn’t by any means an all-rounder type of Pokémon, it’s best to go for the moveset that will combine two of its strongest Water-type attacks, Waterfall and Hydro Pump. This combination has a 431 total damage output (TDO) and deals 10.96 damage per second (DPS). If you evolve Dewott during the September Community Day or up to two hours later, you’ll obtain a Samurott with Hydro Pump already.

But if you want to try a different build, the Fury Cutter and Hydro Pump combination isn’t awful. It has 438.82 TDO and 11.16 DPS, thus deals more damage than the other one. But Fury Cutter is a Bug-type move that provides coverage against Psychic, Dark, and pure Grass-type Pokémon. If you are building a team around Samurott battling Pokémon it doesn’t have an inherent edge against, you will likely be playing at a disadvantage from the start.