Best moveset for Gengar in Pokémon Go

Learn how to best use this terrifying but also popular Ghost-type Pokémon.

Pokémon Go was a smash hit when it first came out, breaking all sorts of concurrent player records for the Pokémon franchise all over the world.

As is the case with every Pokémon game, players are tasked with searching for Pokémon to capture and collect, using them to battle other Pokémon, be it against the AI or other players. There is one major difference between Pokémon Go and the mainline Pokémon games, though. Unlike the mainline Pokémon games that are basically RPGs, Pokémon Go is an augmented reality (AR) game that uses the player’s phone GPS to find and capture Pokémon.

Since the game’s inception in the franchise, Pokémon Go has been expanding its roster from its initial humble release with the original 151 Pokémon all the way to modern times. The game became so popular that the roster has kept expanding into multiple generations of Pokémon.

But today, we’re highlighting one of the classic Pokémon from Generation I, Gengar.

Gengar in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

Gengar is a Ghost/Poison-type Pokémon that was initially introduced in the original Generation I games of Pokémon Red, Pokémon Blue, and Pokémon Yellow. It is the final evolution of the Gastly family, going from Gastly to Haunter to Gengar. While its typing can be situationally good in today’s times, its base stats and moveset made it a popular Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Gengar is a powerful special attacker but somewhat of a glass cannon. Its high offensive stats somewhat mitigate this problem, but not by much. Gengar still tends to struggle against certain types of Pokémon, especially ones that have access to powerful Psychic-type, Ghost-type, Dark-type, or Ground-type moves.

To avoid this problem, we give Gengar a handy moveset that should be able to end the battle quickly before too many problems arise. Gengar also has access to a Mega Evolution should it be needed to give it a powerful boost in the middle of battle.

Best moveset for Gengar in Pokémon Go

Image via The Pokémon Company

Gengar has access to a lot of moves that it can use in Pokémon Go. We will be dividing them into quick moves and main moves to better choose which ones are the best to use in battle.

Quick moves

Hex

Lick

Shadow Claw

Sucker Punch

Main moves

Dark Pulse

Focus Blast

Psychic

Shadow Ball

Shadow Punch

Sludge Bomb

Sludge Wave

Each of these moves is powerful on Gengar and allows it to cover a variety of its weaknesses in battle. But to get the most out of Gengar, we recommend a combination of these moves.

Hex

Lick

Shadow Ball

Sludge Wave

These moves give Gengar the highest damage output in a short amount of time, allowing you to power through battles in a speedy manner before some of its weaknesses start to show. They are also great against gyms and in PvP, making it our ideal choice for the most well-rounded overall moveset to use for Gengar in Pokémon Go.