If you chose Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval as your starter Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and want to optimize it beyond EV training, held items will help achieve that.

For as little as 10,000, they can make a world of difference when it comes to building on a Pokémon’s strengths or making its weaknesses and vulnerabilities less of an issue in battle.

But what are the best held items for our flamboyant Water-type (and later, also Fighting-type) companion? We’ve come up with a shortlist of some of the most useful ones.

What are the best held items for Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval highest and fastest growing stat is Attack, which isn’t surprising considering you’ve probably already seen how devastating its powerful attacks can be. It falters in Defense and Special Defense, though.

So, the best held items are ones that boost its Attack, bolster its Defense or Special Defense, or achieve something similar in a different way.

The following ones can help achieve that:

Choice Band: Boosts attack, but only allows one move

Boosts attack, but only allows one move Eviolite: Boosts Defense and Special Defense

Boosts Defense and Special Defense Focus Band: Survive lethal attacks sometimes

Survive lethal attacks sometimes Life Orb: Boosts overall power, but each attack costs HP

Boosts overall power, but each attack costs HP Metronome: Boosts power of move used repeatedly

Boosts power of move used repeatedly Mystic Water: Boosts power of Water-type moves

Boosts power of Water-type moves Scope Lens: Boosts critical-hit ratio

Image via The Pokémon Company

The held items listed above can be purchased from Delibird Presents stores.

The Choice Band, Eviolite, Focus Band, Mystic Water are only available in the Mesagoza branch, while Metronome and Scope Lens are only available in the Levincia branch. Life Orb, on the other hand, is available in both the Mesagoza and Casseroya branches.

You don’t have to limit yourself to these items, either.

They’re logical choices, and a great place to start in Scarlet and Violet, but it’s not a definitive list by any means. Feel free to experiment and see what works best!