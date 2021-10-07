Best Buy to distribute Gigantamax Eevee and Pikachu codes for Pokémon Sword and Shield

To celebrate the release of the latest Pokémon TCG set Celebrations later this week, Best Buy will be hosting a promotion to distribute Gigantamax Eevee and Gigantamax Pikachu in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Between Oct. 10 and 24, Best Buy will be distributing code cards that boasts redeemable Dynamax Crystals, so players can battle and capture Gigantax forms of Pikachu and Eevee. These promotional cards won’t require you to purchase anything from the store.

These two unique Pokémon will both boast the move “Celebrate” to fit the launch of Celebrations. They’ll also have both their Hidden Moves—Lightning Rod for Pikachu, and Anticipation for Eevee.

If you were lucky enough to score one of these codes, then you’ll need to head to the Mystery Gift option in Pokémon Sword or Shield’s menu and input the code you received on the card.

Once you’ve done that, head to Watchtower Lair, the Pokémon den you can find at the base of Watchtower Ruins in the Wild Area. Select the Dynamax Crystal you received from your bag and use it. When you notice a pillar of light coming from the Watchtower Lair, press A to investigate it, and you’ll be able to challenge the Pokémon within. Once you and any players who join in are able to defeat the Pokémon, you’ll have the opportunity to capture it.

This promotion will only last until Oct. 24. So if you’re looking to catch these exclusive Pokémon, don’t miss out on heading into your local Best Buy.